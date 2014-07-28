Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
GLASGOW, July 28 (Reuters) – Jamaican Kemar Bailey-Cole won the Commonwealth Games 100 metres gold medal in a time of 10.00 seconds on Monday.
Bailey-Cole made a slow start out of the blocks at Hampden Park but his long stride helped him claw his way back into the main group at the midway point.
With 10 metres remaining he got on the shoulder of England's Adam Gemili and powered past him to take victory.
Gemili took silver in 10.10 seconds while Jamaican Nickel Ashmeade claimed the bronze in 10.12.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.