Gold medal winner Kemar Bailey-Cole (L) of Jamaica shakes hands with silver medal winnier Adam Gemili of England following the men's 100m final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Kemar Bailey-Cole (2nd L) of Jamaica finishes first place ahead of Adam Gemili (2nd R) of England, Jason Livermore (L) of Jamaica, and Warren Fraser of the Bahamas during the men's 100m final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

GLASGOW, July 28 (Reuters) – Jamaican Kemar Bailey-Cole won the Commonwealth Games 100 metres gold medal in a time of 10.00 seconds on Monday.

Bailey-Cole made a slow start out of the blocks at Hampden Park but his long stride helped him claw his way back into the main group at the midway point.

With 10 metres remaining he got on the shoulder of England's Adam Gemili and powered past him to take victory.

Gemili took silver in 10.10 seconds while Jamaican Nickel Ashmeade claimed the bronze in 10.12.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)