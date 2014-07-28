Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria celebrates after finishing first place with the flag following the women's 100m final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Kemar Bailey-Cole (C) of Jamaica finishes first place ahead of Adam Gemili (R) of England, and Jason Livermore of Jamaica during the men's 100m final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

GLASGOW Usain Bolt's training partner Kemar Bailey-Cole took advantage of the Olympic champion's absence to coolly grab 100 metres gold at the Commonwealth Games on Monday but Veronica Campbell Brown failed to seal a Jamaican double.

With the six-time Olympic champion and world record holder Bolt only competing in the 4x100 relay after an injury-hit season, the 22-year-old Bailey-Cole seized his chance and sped to victory in a time of 10 seconds flat at Hampden Park.

"I didn’t feel any pressure, I just went out there and executed my own race, but it wasn’t that perfect," he told reporters.

"I train with Usain Bolt but the friendship is not that close."

Bailey-Cole made a slow start on a blustery Glasgow evening but his long stride helped him claw his way back into the main group and he powered past England's Adam Gemili, who finished second in a time of 10.10 seconds. Jamaican Nickel Ashmeade claimed bronze.

"From the start it wasn’t good but the rest of it was OK," added the lanky Bailey-Cole, whose running style is not dissimilar to Bolt. "The coaches out there just told me to go out and win and I did exactly that.

"I just listened to the coach, who says even if I don’t get a good start just hold my composure and drive right through.

"The aim was to come out here and win and I did just that. I said to myself, 'these guys can't beat me'".

Campbell-Brown, cleared in February of a doping violation which had led to a suspension, was beaten by Blessing Okagbare in the women's 100 final.

The blonde Nigerian stormed to victory in a Games record 10.85 seconds ahead of Campbell-Brown and fellow Jamaican Kerron Stewart.

"It is an honour and the reaction back home is going to be absolutely amazing," Okagbare said.

"All my preparations have been based on these Commonwealth Games so I had expected to run a fast time and I am so happy I can't explain.

"Everything has come together, it all just fell in place."

There was, however, further glory for Jamaica when O'dayne Richards scooped gold in the men's shotput while Sultana Frizell of Canada hurled herself to glory in the women's hammer.

