Valerie Adams of New Zealand celerbates her gold medal finish with the flag after the Women's Shot Put final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS)

GLASGOW After winning her third shot put Commonwealth Games title to secure her 54th successive competition victory, double Olympic champion Valerie Adams revealed it was wearing the silver fern of New Zealand that keeps her pushing for more honours.

The 29-year-old four-times world champion eased to her third Games title, adding to the gold medals she won at Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010 with a throw of 19.88 metres on a chilly night in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Having won every major honour in the sport, Adams could be forgiven for easing off but it is the duty of representing her country and defying the dominance of European athletes that inspires the towering Kiwi to maintain her unbeaten run that stretches to nearly four years and nine major championships.

“My country motivates me,” Adams, who was the flag bearer for her country at the opening ceremony, told reporters. “I’m so proud to be a New Zealander and wear the silver fern.

“Obviously I come from a very small country. Track and field is a very dominated by Eastern Europeans countries, especially in the throwing events, so I just try to keep winning (for them).

“I’m pretty happy today, winning the gold medal. Three peaks - Melbourne, Delhi and Glasgow. I’m pretty stoked."

Adams has endured a difficult year, with a shoulder injury meaning she has struggled to train probably and, unusually for her, throw the shot beyond 20 metres.

“I had to work hard to be at the top this year. It’s been challenging physically for me” she said, having finished first in five Diamond League meetings this year.

“Now I can’t wait to sing our national anthem at the medal ceremony.”

Adams emulated her compatriot Valerie Young, who is the only other woman to win a individual event three consecutive times at the Commonwealth Games. Young’s triumphs also came in the shot put, in 1958, 1962 and 1966.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)