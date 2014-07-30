GLASGOW Australian boxer Daniel Lewis has called for the return of headguards after failing a medical check and being ruled out of his Commonwealth Games welterweight quarter-final on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Lewis, who was due to face India’s Mandeep Jangra, suffered a badly cut eye in his round of 16 win against Nigeria’s Kehinde Ademuyiwa on Monday.

"For all these people debating about headgear for amateurs, bring the headgear back 100 percent,” Lewis said on Facebook.

“When you have to fight five times in a week this... ruins people’s dreams.

“Got up at 6am this morning to lose weight. I made it and was ready to go to war only to be told by the doctor my journey is over. They won’t let me fight with the cut.

“I had two fights, two comfortable wins with one TKO and a stupid elbow ruins it all. My mum and dad paid to fly to the other side of the world to watch me win gold.”

Last year the sport's governing body, the International Boxing Association, removed the requirement to use headguards citing medical experts who said it would help reduce concussions.

Lewis’s quarter-final opponent Jangra was given a walkover into the semi-finals and is guaranteed medal.

