United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
GLASGOW A Malaysian cyclist has been reprimanded by his team after wearing gloves with "Save Gaza" written on them while riding at the Commonwealth Games but he will not be expelled from the competition, an official said on Friday.
Azizulhasni Awang, 26, took part in the men's sprint on Thursday with the message written across the knuckles and the wrist of each glove, displaying them to cameras after he raced into the quarter-final.
"He has had a strong reprimand from his team management and he has apologised," Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Mike Hooper told reporters.
"In apologising profusely he now knows any repetition will see a removal of his accreditation. It is inappropriate for any form of protest in a Games venue; we respect everyone's right to protest outwith."
Awang took to social media on Friday to apologise for the incident and insisted he had displayed the message as a "humanitarian" and not political statement.
He wore plain gloves during the sprint races on the second day of the Games.
(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Josh Reich)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.