GLASGOW A Malaysian cyclist has been reprimanded by his team after wearing gloves with "Save Gaza" written on them while riding at the Commonwealth Games but he will not be expelled from the competition, an official said on Friday.

Azizulhasni Awang, 26, took part in the men's sprint on Thursday with the message written across the knuckles and the wrist of each glove, displaying them to cameras after he raced into the quarter-final.

"He has had a strong reprimand from his team management and he has apologised," Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Mike Hooper told reporters.

"In apologising profusely he now knows any repetition will see a removal of his accreditation. It is inappropriate for any form of protest in a Games venue; we respect everyone's right to protest outwith."

Awang took to social media on Friday to apologise for the incident and insisted he had displayed the message as a "humanitarian" and not political statement.

He wore plain gloves during the sprint races on the second day of the Games.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Josh Reich)