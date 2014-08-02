Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
GLASGOW, England's Tom Daley retained his 10-metre platform diving title with a dominant display at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Daley, who won bronze in the same event at the London 2012 Olympics, produced a stunning performance to score 516.55 points and beat second-placed Malaysian Ooi Tze Liang (433.70) by a large margin. Canadian Vincent Riendeau (429.25) was third.
The 20-year-old's triumph came after he picked up the silver medal with team mate James Denny in the synchronised 10-metre platform competition on Friday.
"It is the worst feeling being so far in front. You just think, 'What if I do this? What if I do that?'," Daley told reporters.
"I try not to think about anybody else. It is a very individual sport. You can only think once you have finished.
"It has been a very, very long season. I am going to have a rest now. I have not had a day off in four weeks so I cannot wait for a lie-in tomorrow morning," added Daley.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.