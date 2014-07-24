GLASGOW Scottish sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks landed the host nation's first gold medals of the Commonwealth Games by claiming judo victories an hour apart on Thursday.

Kimberley, 26, was first to get her hands on a title after beating India's Sushila Likmabam with an ippon in the -48kg weight category at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Louise, 31, then followed up by overcoming England's Kelly Edwards in a tense -52kg final.

"I watched a bit of my sister's fight...but I had to keep myself focussed," Louise told reporters.

"I feel really proud with us getting the first gold medals for Scotland and there is much more to come."

Scotland's Stephanie Inglis also took silver in the women's -57kg class while compatriots John Buchanan (-60kg), James Millar (-66kg) and Connie Ramsay (-57kg) all claimed bronzes.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)