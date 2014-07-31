Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare (L) wins the women's 200m final ahead of England's Jodie Williams (R) in the athletics competition at Hampden Park during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare carries her country's flag after winning the women's 200m final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

GLASGOW Blessing by name, blessed by nature, Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare hailed a remarkable sprint double after racing to victory in the women's 200 metres at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was in complete control of the final as her blistering speed took her away from the rest of the field and ensured she finished in a time of 22.25 seconds to win her second gold medal in Glasgow.

"It's amazing," Okagbare, who set a Commonwealth record of 10.85 to win the 100 metres gold on Monday, told reporters. "I feel extremely blessed, it's not easy to get a medal so it is something to celebrate."

Despite being full of smiles after romping to victory on a damp Hampden Park track, the blonde Nigerian was frustrated that she did not run quicker to join the likes of American Olympic champion Allyson Felix in the sub-22 second club.

"I wanted to run faster, honestly," she said. "I went out in the final and I did not celebrate like I did in the 100 because I saw the time and was a little disappointed.

"I had to balance the weather and two runs in the 200 is just really, really hard. I don’t know why they did that schedule.

"If we had another extra day of 24 hours rest and came back then I would have been able to run faster because I think I'm actually ready to do under 22 seconds."

Okagbare, also an Olympic long jump bronze medallist, has the chance to cap her first Commonwealth Games with a third gold medal when Nigeria compete in the 4x100 relay.

"I am looking forward to it as long as we get to the final after the first run," Okagbare added. "I will come in for the final and if we get there then I will give my best for the nation.”

(Editing by Tom Hayward)