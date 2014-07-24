GLASGOW Big names and strong teams from most of rugby's leading nations are set to offer Rio 2016 a glimpse of things to come in the Commonwealth Games sevens tournament.

The tournament featuring 16 teams starts at Glasgow's iconic Ibrox Stadium on Saturday with high-scoring matches played at a frenetic pace expected to enthral spectators.

Super Rugby’s Liam Gill and Pita Ahki line up for Australia and New Zealand respectively, while South Africa’s all-time leading scorer Bryan Habana is on his team’s reserve list after securing a late release from his French club Toulon, ensuring a stellar cast.

The sevens event has been a fixture at the Commonwealth Games since 1998 but will make its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in two years time, meaning ‘The Friendly Games’ can lead by example in Scotland.

“For 16 years now, rugby sevens has enjoyed being a key part of the Commonwealth Games,” Bernard Lapasset, president of the game's world governing body IRB, said when the four pools of teams were confirmed earlier this year.

“To compete alongside their compatriots in a multi-sport environment is a matter of huge pride and honour for our rugby players, who are making giant strides in this new Olympic era.”

Commonwealth sevens tournaments have long attracted some of the biggest names from the longer form of the sport and have often showcased rising talents for the future.

NEW ZEALAND DOMINANT

World Cup winners Josh Lewsey and Jean de Villiers, along with rugby icon Jonah Lomu, have all represented their countries at the event in the past while current All Blacks fullback Ben Smith impressed at the last Games in Delhi in 2010.

New Zealand have dominated Commonwealth rugby sevens since its introduction, winning all four gold medals on offer, but face stiff competition this year from England, Australia and South Africa.

"Winning a gold medal at a Commonwealth Games is very special,” All Blacks coach Gordon Tietjens, who has coached the team to every one of their gold medals, explained when he announced his squad.

“There is nothing better than seeing a player being presented with a gold medal and listening to the anthem. I am confident if these guys can perform to the best of their ability and be on top of their game we can go very well."

Glasgow will be missing one big name, however, as the Fiji team have been barred from competing at the multi-sport event since a military coup in 2006. The country have since been reinstated to the Games but missed entering the sevens draw by two days.

The exclusion of the team that won silver in 1998 and 2002, and bronze in 2006, opens the door for other medal contenders in Scotland to establish themselves ahead of the race for a maiden Olympic gold in Rio.

