GLASGOW Teenager Onika George admitted feeling apprehensive about being Guyana's only swimmer at the Commonwealth Games but is determined to inspire people to take up the sport in her country.

George, 15, is part of the small Guyana team in Glasgow and the only athlete in the pool after men's freestyle and butterfly hopeful Niall Roberts pulled out with a shoulder injury.

"When I heard that Niall was injured, it was a little scary, I wanted company here," she said on Wednesday.

"There isn't so much pressure, though. You still just get in the pool and do your best," said George, who will compete in the 50 and 100 metres freestyle and the 50 metres backstroke from Thursday, the first official day of competition.

"I think I can motivate others to want to come and take part in a Games,” she said. “I'll take lots of pictures."

