GLASGOW Catching criminals and lifting weights is all in a day's work for Turks and Caicos Islands’ policeman Michael Francois but the strong arm of the law let him down at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old weightlifter, a sergeant in the Turks police force, finished bottom of group B in the men's 94kg category.

Undeterred, the self-declared "strongest policeman on the Turks" said he was pleased with his performance and hoped to inspire future athletes from the tiny British Caribbean territory.

“I felt good during the competition, I'm happy with my results, I didn't train for the Games,” he said.

“I lift weights every day but I'm entering the weightlifting competition only to promote the sport in my country."

Francois arrived in Glasgow fresh from arresting a drug dealer back home and made it clear that he was not a man to be messed with.

"I am the strongest policeman on the Turks,” Francois declared. “I believe the criminals are afraid of me. Whenever there's trouble, who do you think they're going to call? Me.

"Just at the start of July we had to do a drug bust. So they called me and I fought the dealer, kept him on the ground and took away his drugs.

“Don't worry, there is no crime because I'm there."

