British cyclist Bradley Wiggins and his wife Catherine sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Olympic cycling champion Bradley Wiggins plans to concentrate on the team pursuit event in the velodrome and will not ride in any road races at the Commonwealth Games starting in Glasgow on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, winner of the 2012 Tour de France weeks before taking gold in the London Olympic time trial, said on Monday he was tempted to take part in a wider range of races but wanted to focus on the track in preparation for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

"All the preparation has been for the team pursuit and that has been the focus in training," the Englishman told reporters. "I've put all my eggs in the one basket."

The team pursuit takes place on Thursday, following Wednesday's opening ceremony.

In another announcement on Monday, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 21, one of the favourites for the heptathlon, confirmed she will miss the Games because of a foot injury.

