KINGSTON Six-times Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt says he is ready to put in a good showing in the sprint relay at the Commonwealth Games after recovering from foot surgery and a hamstring injury.

The Jamaican, who missed nine weeks of training after surgery on his left foot in March, told Reuters he is back in sub-10 second shape after training twice a day to get ready for the Glasgow Games.

"It's been rough, but I've been through it a couple times so know what it takes to get back so I'm just pushing on and working towards what's necessary for this season," Bolt said on Tuesday morning during a training session.

