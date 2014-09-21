Vanessa Alfano poses for a photograph mixing a drink in the main bar of the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Commis de Rang Beppe Filletti poses for a photograph while setting the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Commis de Rang Amy Connolly poses for a photograph as she sets the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Alan Gibb, executive chef at the Gleneagles Hotel, poses for a photograph in one of the hotel's kitchens in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A staff member looks out a window at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Gardener Conor Frecklenton works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the grounds at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, poses for a photograph next to a bunker at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Ryder Cup memorabilia mugs are seen on display at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The Scottish Saltire flies over the roof of the Gleneagles hotel, host of the Ryder Cup, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hacket

Linkman Duncan Hunter, who greets guests on arrival, poses for a photograph outside the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Golfers play on the PGA Centenary course, where the Ryder Cup will be played, at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

An ornamental fountain is seen in front of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he prepares to hit a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON The greatest tournament in matchplay golf graces Scotland, the home of the game, for only the second time when Gleneagles marks its 90th anniversary by hosting the Ryder Cup from Sept. 26-28.

Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards and follows Muirfield in 1973 as the only Scottish venues since the biennial tournament between the United States and Europe - originally Britain and Ireland - began in 1927.

Europe go into the event as odds-on favourites having won five of the last six contests and having not lost on home soil since 1993.

The United States, captained by Tom Watson, will be without Tiger Woods and are still stinging from the "Miracle of Medinha" when Europe came from 10-4 down to claim a remarkable 14 1/2-13-1/2 triumph with the greatest singles performance by an away team in Ryder Cup history.

The world's best golfers will tee off the 40th Ryder Cup matches on Gleneagles' par-73 PGA Centenary Course.

Originally named the Monarch's Course, it was redesigned by 18-times major champion Jack Nicklaus in 1993 and underwent further renovation three years ago to ensure a spectacular but challenging layout for the 12-strong teams.

The resort has two other courses, the King's Course and Queen's Course, and is the home of Scotland's PGA National Golf Academy.

The King's Course is also older than its own hotel by five years, dating back to 1919.

The Gleneagles Hotel will provide a sanctum away from the intense transatlantic rivalry and the French chateau design, dubbed "the palace in the glens", will offer a spectacle off the course rivalled only by the action on it.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)