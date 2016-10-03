LONDON Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee was among the latest batch of athletes to have their therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) leaked on Monday, with the Briton explaining the drug he used in 2013 was to treat altitude sickness.

In the sixth tranche of personal records released by hackers at the group called Fancy Bears, Brownlee was revealed to have used acetazolamide, banned by WADA, on Oct. 10 and 11 2013, having been given an exemption by UK anti-doping.

Brownlee said last week that he had one TUE for the drug after suffering altitude sickness while climbing Kilimanjaro and reconfirmed that in a tweet on Monday.

Brownlee, who was widely praised for his sportsmanship after stopping to help stricken brother Jonathan over the line in the final Triathlon World Series event of the season last month, made reference to the event in a second tweet.

"Slightly embarrassing that someone as fit as me suffered from altitude sickness but thankfully @jonny_brownlee was there to carry me," he wrote.

British Triathlon also issued a statement in response to the leak, saying: "Alistair Brownlee was granted his only TUE for treatment of altitude sickness whilst climbing Kilimanjaro in October 2013. This was an out of competition trek after the triathlon season had finished.

"Let’s be very clear; athletes who have a TUE on their record have followed the rules based on a specific medical requirement. We can say with absolute confidence that our athletes have nothing to hide.

"This attack on the integrity of athletes is shocking. We strongly condemn actions of this nature and continue to be in close contact with UKAD and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) in regards to this matter."

Australian swimmer Emily Seebohm, the multi world and Olympic medallist who has previously been in hospital due to asthma, was also on the latest list that showed she had used prednisolone, a common treatment for the condition.

