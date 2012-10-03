LONDON Bid target Sportingbet SBT.L said sums gambled on sports in its key Australian market grew 82 percent last year and it had gained higher than expected benefits from an acquisition there.

The online gambling company has said a 350 million pound approach by bookmaker William Hill (WMH.L) and GVC Holdings (GVC.L) "significantly undervalues" it, but left the door open for a higher bid.

William Hill, Britain's biggest bookmaker, is particularly interested in the group's Australian operations.

Sportingbet on Wednesday reported earnings of 56.8 million pounds on revenues of 188.9 million pounds for the year to the end of July.

However, the company posted an operating loss of 39.1 million pounds once a slew of one-off charges were included.

Chief Executive Andrew McIver said the company had benefited from a year of transition after selling off operations in Turkey and relaunching in Spain after regulatory changes.

"Sportingbet is a very different business to that of a year ago and is in a much stronger position," said McIver.

"Our successful acquisition of Centrebet, which has out-performed our expectations, disposal of Turkey and introduction of regulation in our other key countries has resulted in over 80 percent of the group's revenue now being derived from regulated and/or taxed countries."

The company said on Monday it had received a takeover approach at 52.5 pence per share, consisting of 45 pence in cash from William Hill and 7.5 pence in shares in smaller online betting firm GVC. Analysts expect the bidders to come back with a higher offer.

Shares have risen from a low of 26 pence in May to 44 pence just before the approach was announced last month, and have been trading at around the offer level since then.

The bidders have until October 16 to make a firm bid or walk away under UK takeover rules, although this deadline can be extended.

