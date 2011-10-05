A representative from Ladbrokes bookmakers sits next to a board with betting odds for the upcoming election in central London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British online gaming firm Sportingbet Plc said talks over a possible takeover by bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc were continuing as it posted higher-than-expected full-year earnings, sending its shares up 7 percent on Wednesday.

Sportingbet also said talks were also still going on over the possible sale of its Turkish language website business to GVC Holdings, a move seen as critical to clear the way for a Ladbrokes deal.

Chief Executive Andy McIver said he was satisfied with progress in both sets of talks but declined to comment on the likelihood of either deal coming to fruition. McIver emphasised the strength of the business were it to remain independent.

"If Ladbrokes decide not to buy us, the future for Sportingbet is very much the future we've had for the last couple of years, in that we've been putting our house in order. We're moving to a much more regulated base," McIver told Reuters.

McIver declined to comment on the likelihood of an alternative bidder emerging if the Ladbrokes talks break down. Analysts have identified Bwin.party and Betfair as possible alternative suitors.

Sportingbet said adjusted operating profit rose 8 percent to 38.1 million pounds in the year through July, boosted by strong growth in Australia and emerging markets such as Brazil and South Africa. The average forecast had stood at 37.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

"The benefits of operating across a broad geographical base were demonstrated with strong growth in our emerging markets division, Australia and some European territories, offsetting the economic weakness in Greece and Spain," McIver said.

WELL TIMED

Shares in Sportingbet were trading up 7.2 percent at 44.75 pence by 9:50 a.m., still some way below the 70p level at which analysts have suggested a Ladbrokes offer could be pitched.

Analyst Ivor Jones at brokerage Numis said the results showed Sportingbet could thrive independently at least in the near term but further out still looked likely to be taken over.

"The volatility in share prices makes it less likely that Ladbrokes will be able to finance a bid in the short-term ... but it is clear to us that Sportingbet's medium-term future is as part of a larger group," Jones said.

Sportingbet boosted its presence in Australia through the acquisition of Centrebet earlier this year.

"It is increasingly clear that the acquisition of Centrebet in Australia was well-timed, as growth in Australia continues to be very robust while trading in Greece and Spain is suffering from economic turbulence," said Numis's Jones.

Ladbrokes said in June it had made an approach for Sportingbet as it looked to strengthen its online offering.

However, analysts had suggested Sportingbet would need to dispose of the Turkish business first as unlicensed websites are illegal in Turkey.

Ladbrokes has pulled out of previous deals because of its aversion to operating in unregulated territories. It is under pressure to strike a deal following the breakdown of takeover talks with 888 earlier in the year.

Ladbrokes has until October 17 to make a bid for Sportingbet or walk away under Takeover Panel rules.

