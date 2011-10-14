LONDON Online gaming firm Sportingbet said it would dispose of its Turkish operations for at least 143 million euros (125 million pounds) in cash as it moves to exit activities in unregulated territories.

Sportingbet's website, which offers wagers to Turkish residents, will be bought alongside associated offshore assets by East Pioneer Corporation B.V., a company backed by European online gaming firm GVC.

The proceeds from the sale would be used to grow its business in regulated markets or by fill-in acquisitions, Sportingbet said in a statement on Friday.

"Following this disposal, Sportingbet will derive the large majority of its earnings from regulated territories," Chief Executive Andrew McIver said.

"We have clearly shown our strategic intent and look to the future with confidence," he added.

Ladbrokes, Britain's biggest bookmaker, had entered into bid talks with Sportingbet in June but ended discussions on Monday owing to concerns surrounding the company's operations in unregulated markets, particularly Turkey, where online gambling is banned.

Sportingbet had put the business under review before the Ladbrokes approach as part of its strategy to increase revenues from regulated markets. It said on Friday that, following the disposal, around half its gaming revenues will now come from such markets, set to rise to 70 percent as laws change in a number of European countries.

"The planned disposal of Turkey is a logical move and the potential price is better than we had expected," said analyst Nick Batram at Peel Hunt, putting the stock price target and recommendation under review.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)