Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
LONDON William Hill (WMH.L), Britain's largest bookmaker, has been given more time to finalise a 485 million pound ($785 million) takeover of rival gambling group Sportingbet SBT.L.
The companies have provisionally agreed a cash and shares deal which would value Sportingbet shares at 56.1 pence each. William Hill is making a joint bid with smaller betting firm GVC Holdings (GVC.L).
The deadline for a formal offer to be submitted has been extended until Friday, December 21, the three companies said on Tuesday. It had been due to expire later on Tuesday.
William Hill wants to take over Sportingbet's online business in Australia while GVC would acquire the company's operations in areas where regulation is less clear cut.
(Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, with increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction more than offsetting a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.