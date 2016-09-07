Keith Hellawell (L) chairman of sportwear retailer Sports Direct speaks to an unidentified man after arriving at the company's AGM after his offer to resign was rejected by the board, at the company's headquarters in Shirebrook, Britain, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Employees of sportswear retailer Sports Direct walk past the company's headquarters on the day of their AGM in Shirebrook, Britain, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

SHIREBROOK, England British retailer Sports Direct promised to improve working conditions at a stormy annual meeting as it attempted to rehabilitate the vilified brand after months of negative headlines and criticism from politicians.

"We agree the system is not good enough and we are going to improve it," Chairman Keith Hellawell told the company's meeting, where he faced multiple questions from angry shareholders.

The discount sports wear chain said on Tuesday it would offer directly employed shop workers the option of switching to contracts with guaranteed minimum amount of work, after it published results of review into its treatment of thousands of employees at its Shirebrook warehouse.

