LONDON Sports Direct (SPD.L), Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, said its employees would be paid above the national minimum wage from the start of the new year, after a review of its conditions for thousands of its workers.

The company, controlled by high profile businessman Mike Ashley, said on Thursday the cost of the pay rises is likely to be around 10 million pounds, on an annual basis.

Sports Direct had come under fire from media, investors and politicians for paying some of its workers less than the legal minimum, an allegation denied by the company.

