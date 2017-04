Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko speaks to the media during a news conference following a meeting held to hear reports and elect new officials of Russia's Athletics Federation (ARAF) in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said he did not expect any "revolutionary news" from a meeting of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) later on Friday, Interfax news agency reported.

The IAAF Council is awaiting news at a meeting in Monaco of Russia's progress in reforming its anti-doping operation in time to participate at the Rio Olympic Games in August.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Jack Stubbs)