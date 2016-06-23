Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses an audience during the second day of the Giant Club Summit of African leaders and others on tackling poaching of elephants and rhinos at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki, Laikipia county, Kenya, Laikipia County, Kenya,... REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI Kenya's president signed an anti-doping amendment bill into law on Thursday, after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Kenyan legislation passed in April needed further changes if Kenya was to be declared compliant with WADA codes.

"Signed the Anti-Doping 2016 (Amendment) Bill into law this morning," President Uhuru Kenyatta said on his official Twitter account.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had said on Tuesday that competitors from Russia and Kenya, given their countries' recent history of doping, would have to be screened individually before being allowed to participate in the games in Rio de Janeiro.

