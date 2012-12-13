LONDON Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct (SPD.L) said a successful London Olympics helped boost its first-half profit by 17 percent, giving it confidence to increase its profit targets for 2014 and 2015.

The group, which owns Sports Direct.com and Lillywhites stores as well as brands like Slazenger, said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and before the costs of an employee bonus share scheme were 163 million pounds ($263 million) in the 26 weeks to October 28.

That compared with 139.2 million posted in the same period a year ago. The group is targeting for 2012-13 underlying EBITDA of 270 million pounds, before a charge for bonus share schemes.

First-half revenue rose 22.5 percent to just over 1 billion pounds, with sales helped by a sporting summer that included the European football championship and a strong showing from Britain at the Olympic Games.

The group said that based on its strong performance it would increase its underlying EBITDA targets for the next two financial years from 290 million pounds to 310 million in 2014, and from 340 million pounds to 360 million in 2015.

While many UK retailers have struggled as consumers grapple with rising prices and muted wage growth, heavy discounter Sports Direct has coped well, benefiting from the woes of its rivals, a growing internet presence, highly motivated staff due to a lucrative bonus scheme and European expansion.

In October the firm bought 20 stores and nearly all the stock of rival JJB Sports after it fell into administration and closed the bulk of its stores.

Shares in Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle United football club owner Mike Ashley, closed at 409.3 pence on Wednesday - double that of a year ago - valuing the business at almost 2.5 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Keith Weir)