LONDON Sports Direct (SPD.L), the country's biggest sporting goods retailer, said it would meet its year profit target even though it had to fork out a 2 million pounds success fee to golfer Darren Clarke for winning The Open Championship in July.

Clarke wears the firm's Dunlop brand.

Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it was on track to make its 2011-12 target for underlying earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 215 million pounds before staff bonus scheme costs

It made underlying EBITDA of 200.4 million pounds in 2010-11, inclusive of bonus costs.

The firm, which owns Sports World and Lillywhites stores as well as brands including Slazenger, Lonsdale and Dunlop, said total sales rose 0.5 percent to 410 million pounds in the 13 weeks to July 25, although gross profit fell 5.7 percent to 174 million pounds.

Retail sales increased 0.8 percent to 368 million pounds, against tough comparatives as the soccer World Cup was taking place in the same period last year.

Revenue in the brands division fell 2.3 percent.

Shares in Sports Direct, 71 percent of which are owned by Ashley, have increased by 85 percent over the last year.

The stock closed at 210 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at 1.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.625 British Pounds)

