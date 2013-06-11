FRANKFURT BC Partners BCPRT.UL is the last remaining bidder for Springer Science+Business Media SPSBM.UL, two people familiar with the negotiations said, as the owners of the German publisher are set to decide whether to sell the group or to float its shares.

The sources said private equity firm BC Partners has made an offer valuing Springer Science at around 3.5 billion euros (2.9 billion pounds) and the owners plan to take a decision on how to sell the company by the end of the week.

Springer Science, which is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) GIC.UL publishes 2,200 English-language journals and more than 8,000 new book titles every year across five main fields that include science, business, and transport.

Its main competitor is Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier (REL.L), whose shares trade at an enterprise value of 9.6 times expected core earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

This multiple would indicate a valuation of around 3.3 billion euros for Springer Science.

The German firm announced plans last week to sell new shares in a public offer worth 760 million euros ($1 billion) to cut debt plus a possible further 380 million euros worth of existing shares.

Springer Science was not immediately available for comment, while EQT and BC Partners declined to comment. ($1=0.7579 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg Mahlich)