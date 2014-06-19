NEW YORK/LONDON Sprint Corp has lined up eight banks to finance its proposed acquisition of T-Mobile US Inc, edging closer to a deal that would merge the third and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile operators, according to people familiar with the matter. The debt package exceeds $40 billion (£24 billion) and includes a roughly$20 billion bridge loan from Japan's Softbank Corp to Sprint, as well as some $20 billion refinancing of T-Mobile's existing debt, the people said this week.

Five global banks -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup -- have agreed to finance Sprint's proposal to acquire the smaller rival, the people said. Sprint, majority owned by Softbank, has also tapped Japanese banks Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, the people added.

The companies will seek to finalise details of the financing in the coming month so they could announce a merger around August, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is not public.