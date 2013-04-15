Aldermore's full-year profit jumps 34 percent
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
NEW YORK Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Monday that the company has not withdrawn Dish's acquisition offer for Clearwire Corp but that it would honour the terms of an agreement Clearwire made with Sprint Nextel Corp.
Dish made a $3.30 per share counteroffer for Clearwire in January after Sprint agreed to buy out Clearwire for $2.97 per share. Then Dish announced a $25.5 billion offer for Sprint Nextel on Monday, trumping a $20 billion (13 billion pounds) agreement for Japan's Softbank Corp to buy Sprint.
SINGAPORE DBS Group Holdings Ltd expects to expand its wealth management operations as Asia's wealth grows, accounting for as much as 20 percent of the bank's total income over the next few years, Piyush Gupta, the CEO of Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, said.
BEIJING China's commerce ministry hopes the European Union will completely halt anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese solar panels, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Thursday.