NEW YORK Glass Lewis on Tuesday told shareholders in Sprint Nextel Corp not to vote on SoftBank Corp's offer to buy the company at a special meeting on June 12, citing a rival bid from Dish Network.

Glass Lewis said it would be premature for Sprint shareholders to vote on SoftBank's proposed $20.1 billion (13.1 billion pounds) purchase of 70 percent of Sprint while the company's board is still evaluating Dish's $25.5 billion counter bid.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew)