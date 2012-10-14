An employee works behind a logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NEW YORK Japanese mobile operator Softbank Corp (9984.T) is near a deal to acquire control of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), a source familiar with the matter said, in a $20 billion (12 billion pounds) transaction that will give Sprint ammunition to shore up its balance sheet and potentially acquire peers.

The deal, which could come as soon as Monday, is expected to be structured in two parts: Softbank will provide about $8 billion of new capital and acquire an additional $12 billion shares from Sprint holders, the source said. In total, it would buy a 70 percent stake in the company.

Sprint first confirmed last Thursday that it was in talks with Softbank about an investment that could involve a change in control. Sources familiar with the Japanese company's thinking have said Softbank has been seeking a foothold in the U.S. market since last summer.

If Softbank does end up taking 70 percent of Sprint for $20 billion, that would imply the No. 3 U.S. wireless company was worth about $28.6 billion, some two-thirds greater than its market capitalization at Friday's close.

Analysts and investors widely expect that if Sprint and Softbank tie up, Sprint could use any equity infusion to acquire the part of Clearwire Corp CLWR.O it does not already own, particularly given that company's attractive wireless spectrum assets.

Sprint and Softbank spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.

CNBC's David Faber reported the news earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; editing by Gunna Dickson, Ben Berkowitz)