HONG KONG/SANTIAGO Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd, a Chinese manufacturer of lithium battery materials, is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), one of the world's biggest lithium producers, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The deal talks highlight growing interest in the renewable battery ingredient, the price of which is rocketing on hopes of an electric vehicle boom. They are also the latest sign of a Chinese acquisition binge in Latin America that in some cases has been fuelled by hunger for the region's raw materials.

(Reporting by Carol Zhong in Hong Kong and Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago, Editing by Denny Thomas, Christian Plumb and Jeffrey Benkoe)