Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa casts his vote for the presidential election, in Medamulana, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's common presidential candidate Mithripala Sirisena speaks during a meeting with the Diplomatic Community in Colombo January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Presidential candidate Mithripala Sirisena waves at his supporters as he leaves after casting his vote for the presidential election in Polonnaruwa January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

COLOMBO The Sri Lankan opposition's challenger for the presidency took a strong lead over incumbent Mahinda Rajapaksa in early results announced from the vote count after Thursday's election.

The Department of Elections said that results from 11 of the country's 160 polling divisions plus a large number of postal votes gave Mithripala Sirisena a lead of 56.5 percent against 42 percent for Rajapaksa, who is seeking a third term as president.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)