COLOMBO Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday conceded defeat in the country's presidential election, which the counting of votes so far showed looks set to be won by opposition challenger Mithripala Sirisena.

"The president conceded defeat at a meeting with opposition leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the new president will be sworn in this evening," an official at the president's office said, adding that Rajapaksa had already left his official residence.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Chalmers)