COLOMBO Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS), a subsidiary of Cairn Energy Plc (CNE.L), said on Sunday it has discovered natural gas in Sri Lanka's offshore Mannar Basin, confirming an earlier announcement by Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"Further drilling will be required to establish the commerciality of the discovery," Cairn said in a statement, referring to the find at the CLPL-Dorado-91H/1z well drilled at a water depth of 1,354 metres (4,442 feet).

