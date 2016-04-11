The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

COLOMBO The International Monetary Fund expects to complete negotiations with Sri Lanka for a three-year loan programme in the next two weeks, a visiting IMF mission said on Monday.

Sri Lanka has requested an IMF loan to help weather a looming balance of payments crisis.

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded its sovereign rating by a notch last month before Standard and Poor's revised its outlook to negative spurred by a ballooning fiscal deficit, rising foreign debt and sluggish growth prospects.

The IMF said it made significant progress in the talks.

"Program discussions will continue in Washington D.C... with an objective of concluding a staff-level agreement with the authorities, subject to approval by IMF management and executive board ... in the next two weeks," it said in a statement.

Todd Schneider, the mission head, said Sri Lanka's proposed economic programme aims to achieve high and sustained level of economic growth and restore discipline to macro economic and financial policies.

The IMF did not elaborate on the amount of the loan.

He said Sri Lanka's reform agenda included raising government revenue, strengthening public financial management, state enterprise reforms, and structural reforms to enable a more outward looking economy.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)