COLOMBO The Sri Lankan rupee hit an all-time low on Wednesday due to panic buying by importers and dollar short-covering by banks, dealers said, but the central bank governor told Reuters the sharp fall was due to an aberration of small volume trades.

The rupee spot next or one day forward, which was active in the market in the absence of spot trade, hit a record low of 135.00/15 per dollar at 0730 BST weaker than Tuesday's close of 132.80/90, dealers said.

Spot rupee was quoted at 133.70 per dollar in early trade, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"There have been one or two very, very small trades which is an aberration. It will stabilise during the course of the day," central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)