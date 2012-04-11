COLOMBO Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department lifted a tsunami warning on Wednesday almost four hours after issuing it following an 8.6 magnitude earthquake off Indonesia and a number of aftershocks.

"We have lifted the warning. People now can go back to their homes. But we are still advising not to go to sea as there has been some high tides in some areas washing away some boats," S.R. Jayasekera, a deputy director of the Meteorological Department told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)