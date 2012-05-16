LONDON SSE (SSE.L), one of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, reported a 2 percent rise in full-year profit as growth at its production and generation unit offset a drop in its supply business.

The utility said on Wednesday first-half adjusted profit for the year ended March 2012 came in at 1.34 billion pounds, in line with estimates according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Perth, Scotland-based SSE said operating profit at its wholesale business unit - which includes the production, storage and generation of energy - was up 6.4 percent, helped primarily by higher output of renewable energy.

That was offset by a 20 percent drop in operating profit at the company's retail business, which supplies electricity and gas to households and businesses and was hurt by a drop in customer numbers as well as average consumption.

"Higher wholesale gas prices, falling demand for energy and a succession of winter storms presented major challenges for the wholesale, retail and networks parts of SSE," the company said.

"The economic outlook for the UK and Ireland in 2012/13 continues to be uncertain," it added.

Earlier this month, British Gas owner Centrica (CNA.L) said the trend for retail energy costs "remains upwards," while E.ON (EONGn.DE) said it will not increase energy tariffs for its UK residential customers this year, despite rising prices.

SSE had in January said it would cut prices of household gas by 4.5 percent and extend its commitment to cap household electricity and gas prices to October.

SSE shares closed at 1,325 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at about 12.5 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Paul Sandle)