British utility SSE (SSE.L) and partners on Monday approved plans to build a 2.6 billion pound offshore wind farm in Scotland, reaffirming its commitment to large infrastructure deals after recently shelving two planned wind developments.

The 588-megawatt (MW) Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd. project off the east coast is a joint venture between SSE, which owns 40 percent, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners with 35 percent, and SDIC Power (600886.SS) with 25 percent.

"Today's decision reaffirms SSE's commitment to offshore wind and we are proud to progress such a flagship project for the Scottish offshore wind industry and the UK's skilled supply chain," said Paul Cooley, SSE's director of renewables.

