LONDON Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has approved 1.1 billion pounds of funding for a new subsea electricity cable to connect the north of Scotland, nearly 200 million pounds less than requested, developer SSE said on Monday.

The proposal is open for consultation for four weeks and a final decision on funding will be made in December, regulator Ofgem said.

The electricity link will help connect 1.2 gigawatts of renewable generation capacity to the grid after its completion in 2018.

