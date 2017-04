Normal operations have been restored across the Scottish hydro electric power distribution (SHEPD) after power was restored power to customers affected by storm Henry, utility SSE said on Wednesday.

The storm disrupted supply to 14,600 customers as it produced gale force winds, torrential rains, floods, snow and lightning across the network, it said.

SHEPD is one of SSE's electricity distribution networks.

