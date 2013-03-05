Steam rises from the cooling towers at SSE's Fiddlers Ferry electricity power station near Liverpool, northern England, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British utility SSE has dropped out of a project to build a 1,400-megawatt interconnector between Britain and Norway to focus on investments in its domestic markets, the company said on Tuesday.

"SSE has today announced that it will no longer have a financial involvement in the NorthConnect project," the utility said in a statement.

It wants to focus on its core markets in Britain and Ireland instead, where it plans to invest in power generation and distribution and added that a lack of clarity on interconnector regulation contributed to its decision against the cable project.

SSE's former partners in the NorthConnect project, Sweden's Vattenfall and Norwegian companies E-CO Energi, Agder Energi and Lyse, said they remained fully committed to the cable which is expected to start operating in 2020.

The British government is counting on the construction of further interconnectors to help the country meet future electricity demand.

Britain is already connected to France, Ireland and the Netherlands and is assessing other links to Belgium and Denmark.

SSE also said it plans to make an announcement in the coming weeks on selling its Swedish portfolio, which includes 295 MW of projects in development.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane and Greg Mahlich)