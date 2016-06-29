British utility SSE (SSE.L) on Wednesday approved construction of a 70 megawatt power plant on land linked to the Ferrybridge C coal-power station in west Yorkshire which was closed earlier this year.

Construction of the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 plant, which will burn waste-derived fuels to generate electricity, is set to begin later this year, SSE said.

The plant represents a 360 million pound investment and is expected to create more than 500 construction jobs during the three year construction period, the company said.

SSE closed its Ferrybridge C coal-fired power plant at the end of March after 50 years in service due to tougher operating conditions for coal power generation.

