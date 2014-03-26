Steam rises from the cooling towers at SSE's Fiddlers Ferry electricity power station near Liverpool, northern England, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British utility SSE (SSE.L) said on Wednesday it will split its wholesale and retail divisions by March 2015, and will freeze its household energy prices until at least January 2016.

"We're making sure our own house is in order for the future by streamlining and simplifying our business," said chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies.

The company, Britain's biggest electricity provider, said it would also sell assets and businesses to raise 1 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) to reduce debt.

It also forecast capital investments of 1.6 billion pounds in 2014/15, above analyst estimates.

($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)