LONDON British utility SSE (SSE.L), one of the country's largest investors in energy infrastructure, said on Thursday that current government policy does not provide sufficient incentives to make new investment decisions.

Britain faces the prospect of an acute shortage of power generation capacity as polluting and ageing stations shut down.

The government is pushing through electricity market reforms to address the issue, but SSE said the changes do not tackle imminent capacity shortages.

"(Reforms) will not, therefore, enable investment decisions for new plant to be made," SSE, one of Britain's big six energy suppliers, said in its interim management statement.

The utility also said it expects to pay a dividend above RPI inflation for the 2013/14 financial year.

The Scotland-based company also forecast capital expenditure of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) for the year. ($1 = 0.6512 British pounds)

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)