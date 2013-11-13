Steam rises from the cooling towers at SSE's Fiddlers Ferry electricity power station near Liverpool, northern England, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British energy supplier SSE (SSE.L), one of Britain's big six utilities under fire from politicians for hiking bills, said first-half profit fell 12 percent after its household supply business slumped to a loss.

Rising consumer energy bills have recently dominated the political agenda in Britain with the government and the opposition Labour party competing over how to get tough on utilities after this winter's average 8 percent price rises.

SSE said in October it was raising household gas and electricity bills by over 8.2 percent, or three times the rate of inflation, to help counter an expected loss in its retail business, the unit which supplies households.

The Scotland-based company said on Wednesday that its retail business slumped to an 89.4 million pounds ($142.4 million) operating loss in the six months to September 30, hit by higher wholesale energy prices and rising distribution and environmental and social costs.

Adjusted pretax profit at the group level came in at 354 million pounds, 12 percent lower than in the year-earlier periods.

Opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband put the issue of rising energy bills in focus in September when he promised to freeze them for 20 months if he wins power in a 2015 election.

The industry is now facing a review of its competitiveness and is under pressure from politicians to be more transparent about its charges.

"SSE recognises that there is legitimate regulatory, political and public interest in its activities and that it is SSE's responsibility to provide value for money, fairness and transparency to customers - and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

Miliband's threat to freeze prices wiped 1.2 billion pounds off SSE's value in two days in September. The company has since failed to recover any value, closing at 1,405 pence on Tuesday, a retreat of 11 percent from the Labour politician's announcement on September 24.

