LONDON British utility SSE (SSE.L) said on Thursday it had lost 300,000 customers over the first nine months of its financial year but it maintained its dividend and earnings per share targets for the full year.

SSE's customer accounts fell to 8.28 million as of Dec. 31, it said, reflecting a wider trend of British energy users switching away from the largest energy providers.

SSE maintained its full-year adjusted earnings per share target of 115 pence and said it aimed to pay a year-on-year dividend increase at least in line with retail price inflation.

