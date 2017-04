British utility SSE (SSE.L) said on Friday it had agreed to sell a further 10 percent stake in the 588-megawatt Beatrice offshore wind farm to partner Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

SSE did not provide a value for the deal, but said it would continue as lead operator with a 40 percent stake alongside CIP with 35 percent and Repsol (REP.MC) with 25 percent.

A final investment decision on the project off Scotland is expected in March.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)