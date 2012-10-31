LONDON Wealth manager St James's Place has seen new business flows gather momentum, grabbing market share from smaller rivals reeling under the weight of higher business costs and a well heeled clientele saving more money.

Total new business grew 8 percent in the third quarter, the company said in a trading statement on Wednesday. The company also reported sales have accelerated since the period ended, rising 14 percent in September alone.

"I am confident that the recent trends in new business and recruitment activity, together with the continued strengthening of our investment proposition bodes well for the rest of the year," Chief Executive David Bellamy said.

Total funds under management grew 6 percent to 32.8 billion pounds over the three month period, having risen 15 percent since the beginning of 2012.

