LONDON Wealth manager St James's Place (SJP.L) continued to defy pressure from global financial turmoil during 2011 with a 6 percent rise in funds under management as new client money offset the impact of weak markets.

In a trading statement on Thursday, the firm said the net inflow of funds under management during 2011 was 3.3 billion pounds, bringing total funds to 28.5 billion pounds.

Total new business, measured using a combination of single and regular premiums, was up 10 percent to 642.3 million pounds over the year, meeting the expectations of analysts.

St James's Place shares closed on Wednesday at 347.7 pence.

